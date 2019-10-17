Curtis Lee Bivins
January 2, 1961 - October 12, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Mr. Curtis Lee Bivins are 2:00P.M., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Temple of Christ Pure Holiness Church with interment Monday, October 21, 2019, at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Bivins retired from the Department of Corrections after 16 years. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran, 101st Airborne Infantry. Survivors include; son, Master Benjamin; daughters, Queen April, Rose, and Jamica; siblings, John Bivins, David Bivins, Leroy Bivins, Jerry Allen, Levron Allen, Ricky Allen, Richard Allen, Mary Stuckey and Lizzie Copeland; uncle, Rufus Lanier; and a devoted friend, Ms. Ruby Hamm. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019