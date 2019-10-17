Curtis Lee Bivins (1961 - 2019)
Service Information
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-788-4300
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Temple of Christ Pure Holiness Church
Interment
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Obituary
Curtis Lee Bivins
January 2, 1961 - October 12, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Mr. Curtis Lee Bivins are 2:00P.M., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Temple of Christ Pure Holiness Church with interment Monday, October 21, 2019, at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Bivins retired from the Department of Corrections after 16 years. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran, 101st Airborne Infantry. Survivors include; son, Master Benjamin; daughters, Queen April, Rose, and Jamica; siblings, John Bivins, David Bivins, Leroy Bivins, Jerry Allen, Levron Allen, Ricky Allen, Richard Allen, Mary Stuckey and Lizzie Copeland; uncle, Rufus Lanier; and a devoted friend, Ms. Ruby Hamm. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019
