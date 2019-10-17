Curtis Lee Hawkins Sr. (1957 - 2019)
Service Information
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-742-0952
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
ictory Church
Log Cabin Dr.
Obituary
Curtis Lee Hawkins Sr.
August 15, 1957 - October 13, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Victory Church on Log Cabin Dr. with burial in Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Family contact: Eric Williams @ 478-588-0528
Family Hour: Friday, October 18, 2019 at Bentley's Chapel on Montpelier Ave from 6-8 PM
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019
