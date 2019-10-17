Curtis Lee Hawkins Sr.
August 15, 1957 - October 13, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Victory Church on Log Cabin Dr. with burial in Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Family contact: Eric Williams @ 478-588-0528
Family Hour: Friday, October 18, 2019 at Bentley's Chapel on Montpelier Ave from 6-8 PM
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019