1/
Curtis McCard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis McCard
Milledgeville, GA- Curtis M. McCard, 82, of Lake Sinclair, Milledgeville, Georgia, passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean Era; he served his country with honor and pride. Curtis was kind, personable and devoted to his family. Nothing made him happier than seeing all of his family gathered around the table for a meal and he would not hesitate to offer help if he knew someone needed a hand. Curtis also loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time with friends from the lake community and anyone willing to share a cup of coffee, a game of cards, fishing or hunting.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his son, Joey C. McCard. Curtis is survived by his devoted, best friend and loving wife of 60 yrs. Loy Rainey McCard, of Ashburn, Georgia; two sons Keith J. McCard (Peggy) of Moravian Fails, NC and Mike A. McCard (Jane) of Macon, GA. Curtis was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend; all who knew him will miss him.

The family would like to thank the neighbors and friends for their love and support. The family is especially grateful to the 8 East Care Team and Staff at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, Georgia; for their outstanding care, kindness and support during the past year; you lifted Curtis's spirits and the food you brought him was always a hit!

Visitation will be Monday, October 12, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. outdoors under the pavilion at the Rocky Creek Baptist Church at 225 Rocky Creek Road, Forsyth, Georgia. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. under the pavilion with Rev. Larry Glover and Rev. Bernie Davis Officiating. Curtis will be laid to rest privately in the Rocky Creek cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Friendship Baptist Church at Lake Sinclair, 635 Twin Bridges Rd, Eatonton, Georgia 31024 or to the donor's favorite charity.


View the online memorial for Curtis McCard



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Rocky Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Rocky Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
1670 North Jefferson Street
Milledgeville, GA 31061
(478) 452-2148
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved