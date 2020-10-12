Curtis McCard

Curtis McCardMilledgeville, GA- Curtis M. McCard, 82, of Lake Sinclair, Milledgeville, Georgia, passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean Era; he served his country with honor and pride. Curtis was kind, personable and devoted to his family. Nothing made him happier than seeing all of his family gathered around the table for a meal and he would not hesitate to offer help if he knew someone needed a hand. Curtis also loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time with friends from the lake community and anyone willing to share a cup of coffee, a game of cards, fishing or hunting.In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his son, Joey C. McCard. Curtis is survived by his devoted, best friend and loving wife of 60 yrs. Loy Rainey McCard, of Ashburn, Georgia; two sons Keith J. McCard (Peggy) of Moravian Fails, NC and Mike A. McCard (Jane) of Macon, GA. Curtis was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend; all who knew him will miss him.The family would like to thank the neighbors and friends for their love and support. The family is especially grateful to the 8 East Care Team and Staff at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, Georgia; for their outstanding care, kindness and support during the past year; you lifted Curtis's spirits and the food you brought him was always a hit!Visitation will be Monday, October 12, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. outdoors under the pavilion at the Rocky Creek Baptist Church at 225 Rocky Creek Road, Forsyth, Georgia. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. under the pavilion with Rev. Larry Glover and Rev. Bernie Davis Officiating. Curtis will be laid to rest privately in the Rocky Creek cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Friendship Baptist Church at Lake Sinclair, 635 Twin Bridges Rd, Eatonton, Georgia 31024 or to the donor's favorite charity.