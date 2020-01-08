Curtis Peacock, Sr.
05/25/1942 - 01/02/2020
Moultrie, Georgia- Curtis Melvin Peacock, Sr., age 77 of Norman Park, died Thursday January 2, 2020, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Woods officiating. Interment with military honors will be held at a later date.
Mr. Peacock was born May 25, 1942 in Macon to the late Elige Monroe Peacock and Jessie Mae Moore Peacock. He was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of the Ironworkers Local 387 and was of the Baptist faith.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Stevens Peacock; brothers, Joel Peacock and Johnny Peacock.
He is survived by his sons, Curtis Melvin Peacock, Jr. and wife Connie, Jon Ashley Peacock and wife Mary Ellen; brothers, Wayne Peacock, Bobby Peacock; sister, Beatrice Peacock; grandchildren, Andre, Joran, Hunter, Tanner Peacock; great grandchildren, Bryce and Charli Peacock.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations be made to the Colquitt Regional Hospice P.O. Box 3548 Moultrie, Georgia 31776
Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Condolences can be made at bakerfhga.com.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 8, 2020