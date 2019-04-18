Curtis W. Brown, Sr.
February 10, 1955 - April 14, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Curtis W. Brown, Sr. are 12:30 Friday, April 19, 2019 at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with burial in Georgia Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.
Curtis was born in Macon to the parentage of Joseph Brown and the late Julia Brown Henry. A graduate of Northeast High School he joined the U. S. Air Force worked at Robins Air Force Base and later worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier technician.
Survivors include: son, Curtis W. Brown, Jr.; father, Joseph Brown; step-father, George W. Henry, Jr.; siblings, Joanne Stewart, Betty (Edward) Powell, Willie (Tanisha) Bailey, Sr. and Alexander Bailey.
Family contact: 675 Aaron Circle, Gray, GA 31032
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 18, 2019