Cynthia A. Sutherlin
1959 - 2020
February 21, 1959 - December 4, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - Cynthia Ann Sutherlin, 61, passed away on December 4, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and June Motley Sutherlin. She is survived by her sister, Cecilia Sutherlin of Warner Robins and her brother and sister-in-law Milton G. and Beverly Sutherlin of Hawkinsville.
Cynthia graduated from Northside High School and Wesleyan College. A gifted musician, she taught elementary music students in Houston County for 18 years. Her second career was with the Boeing Company, where she was a Lean Practitioner. She retired in 2018.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 5, 2020
You will be missed my dearest friend. Thank you for being my friend and always going on Seattle excursions!! I love you bunches xoxo
DeAnna Bowsher
Friend
