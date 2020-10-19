1/1
Dr. Cynthia G. Sellers Simon
1952 - 2020
June 23, 1952 - October 14, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park; 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon GA 31204.
The services can be live streamed at the following link:
https://vimeo.com/469157049/cd11dd756d
Password: Cynthia123
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon


View the online memorial for Dr. Cynthia G. Sellers Simon


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
October 18, 2020

Wishing you Peace, Comfort and Hope in the midst of your sorrow. Our deepest sympathy. Patricia Moon and Family





Patricia Ann Moon
Friend
October 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Joyce Frederick
Classmate
October 18, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Joyce Frederick
October 18, 2020
During this difficult time, I'm praying the family will be surrounded by His comforting love and filled with the peace that only He can give. As I reminisce over precious moments in time while on the TU 'yard" and beyond, I think of one of the most beautiful, gentle, smiling, ambitious, tenacious spirits I've ever encountered. What a challenging legacy and footprint to leave behind!
Griselda Williams-Lipscomb
Classmate
October 18, 2020
Thank you so much for all your help Soror with my daughter. Without even knowing we were sorority sisters, you jumped right in and went above and beyond your job to make sure my daugher had a dorm to come to. May GOD receive you and bless your family with comfort.
Melanie L. Walton
Sister
October 18, 2020
Dr Sellers It was good having you as a friend and supervisor You. Lived a. Beautiful life and had a wonderful relationship with the students. My condolences go out to the family and those grands you loved so much
May God bless your family .
Minne Austin
Coworker
