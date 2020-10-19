Dr. Cynthia G. Sellers Simon
June 23, 1952 - October 14, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park; 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon GA 31204.
The services can be live streamed at the following link: https://vimeo.com/469157049/cd11dd756d
Password: Cynthia123
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
