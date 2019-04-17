Cynthia Jean Wood
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Jean Wood.
February 12, 1959 - April 13, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral service will be on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Bentley's Chapel on Montpelier Ave with burial in Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Family contact: 1604 Anthony Rd. Macon GA
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Cynthia Jean Wood
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 17, 2019