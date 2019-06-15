Cynthia Kay Brantley
11/16/1953 - 06/13/2019
Perry, Georgia- Cynthia Kay Brantley, 65, of Perry, Georgia, peacefully passed away with her loving husband by her side. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home.
Cynthia was born in Kansas City, Kansas, to the late LeRoy Allen Bond and Bessie Mae Widener Bond. Her family fondly remembers her in the kitchen cooking jellies and making preserves, making fruitcake cookies, and breads. She was an avid reader, and when she didn't have a book to read, she loved painting rocks. Cynthia spent many years working at Robins Air Force Base as a civil servant. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Cynthia are her loving husband, Tom Brantley of Perry; her children, Lee Brantley (Kathy) of Kathleen, Michael Brantley (Michelle) of Hawkinsville, James Elledge III of Byron, Robert Elledge (Crystal), April Brantley, and Angel Elledge, all of Warner Robins; many loving grandchildren; and her brother, Freddie Bond of Kansas.
Condolences for the family may be left in our online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Cynthia Kay Brantley
Published in The Telegraph on June 15, 2019