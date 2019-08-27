Guest Book View Sign Service Information Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Perry , GA 31069 (478)-987-2423 Memorial service 11:00 AM Bonaire United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary



PERRY, GA- Cynthia Kay "Cyndi" Houser, 70, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Hazel Colson Hospice House after suffering a heart attack on Friday, August 16, 2019. Please join us as we celebrate Cyndi's life on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Bonaire United Methodist Church. The family will visit with friends at 10:00 a.m., and the Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to , ALSAC, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Cyndi was born on November 18, 1948, in Sac County, Iowa, to Kenneth Dale and Jean Virginia Grundmeier. After growing up on a farm outside of Schaller, Iowa, Cyndi attended Iowa State University before embarking on a career as a secretary in Des Moines. It was while working in Des Moines that she met the man who would later become her husband, James Lee Houser. Cyndi and Jim were married in Denver, Colorado, on August 29, 1972. For the next 16 years, Cyndi and Jim lived in central and southern Iowa raising their two boys - Chad Jeremy and Kurtis Dale - before moving to Perry, Georgia, in 1988. Apart from a few years in Arkansas and Colorado, Middle Georgia would become her permanent place of residence and the place she called home.

Long active in the United Methodist Church, Cyndi's passing is mourned particularly by her church family at Bonaire United Methodist Church. Cyndi found special joy in praising the Lord through song as a member of the Chapel Choir. Her lovely alto voice will be missed at Sundays' early services as well as in the Christmas and Easter Cantatas. Cyndi also loved her adopted "hometown" of Perry and cherished her time serving as Executive Assistant to the City Manager of Perry. Always one to keep busy, after her sons left home, Cyndi became a devoted sister of the ladies' service organization PEO where she served for several years as the Secretary for the Q Chapter of Macon. In her spare time, Cyndi loved to bake, cook, and travel to visit family and friends. She was also a voracious reader and, though she enjoyed popular fiction, she spent countless hours reading devotionals and studying the Bible. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Grundmeier.

Left to cherish the memories they made with Cyndi are her devoted husband of 47 years, Jim Houser of Perry; her son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Christa Houser, and their children, Nicholas Dean, Michael Chad, and Christopher Bud, all of Hiawassee; her son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Allyson Houser, their son, Barrett Lee, and their daughter, Clemmer Catherine, all of Dunwoody; her mother, Jean Virginia Grundmeier of Storm Lake, Iowa; her sister, Denise Reyerson (Don) and her brother, Roger Grundmeier (Ruth), both of Dubuque, Iowa; her brother, Dale Grundmeier (Kathy) of Stuart, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

