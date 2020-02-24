Cynthia Michele Floyd Willis
February 9, 1966 - February 21, 2020
Macon, GA- Cynthia Michele Floyd Willis, 54, of Roberta, passed away on February 21, 2020.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 2PM in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will greet friends and loved ones one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow the service at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The Reverend William Rand will officiate.
Cynthia was born in Macon to the late Billy Harold Floyd and Delphina Mitte Floyd on February 9, 1966. She worked at R'Nestco Hydraulics as a hydraulic repair woman. Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Heather Michele Willis. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and sister.
Cynthia is survived by her husband, Perry Willis; son, Eric Willis; siblings, Frances A. Mitte, Therese S. Banta, Louis Anthony Floyd, Mark Victor Floyd, and John Andrew Floyd. No one could ever forget Cynthia's loving companion, "Peanut."
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Cynthia Michele Floyd Willis
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 24, 2020