Cynthia "Cindy" Ray Watson

June 7, 1952 - April 30, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia- Cindy Watson, 66, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in Heaven on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 after an illness.

Cindy was born on June 7, 1952. She and her husband, Melvin, enjoyed each other's company and spent a lot of quality time together. They enjoyed traveling to their place in the country and working on a 1934 Chevy that was going to be Cindy's. Melvin showed his love for her in many ways, such as buying her a bicycle after she mentioned that she never had one growing up.

Cindy had an easy, outgoing, loving and especially fun personality. She used to want a yellow convertible bug which would have matched her cheerful and vibrant character. Everyone who met Cindy truly loved her, and they will most definitely miss her.

Cindy's family referred to her as a "pen-a-holic" because she collected pens from any place that she would visit. Cindy ended up with a big barrel full of them, and some would find their way into her purse...along with everything else. Her family would joke with her saying that she would be the perfect contestant on "Let's Make a Deal" because she could find anything in her purse. Cindy enjoyed shopping and when she became ill, she would still shop online. She was an avid reader and took delight in doing word searches and puzzles. Cindy was also a true animal lover and had five beloved pets.

A woman of strong faith, Cindy was a devoted member of Second Baptist Church. She adored her family, especially her great grandbaby. Cynthia was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of almost 17 years, Melvin Watson; children, Jackie Tucker, Kerri Tucker, Terrie Williams (Milton), Larry Watson (Stephanie), Tammy Stewart; grandchildren, Matthew Gulledge, Kathy Watson, Madison Watson, Johnny Stewart, Aaron Watson, great grandchildren, Karly Faye; siblings, Diane (Jay), Leila (John), Cathy Susan; her dogs, General George, Emily Sue, Sir Lancelot; and cats, Toby Keith, and Princess Sierra.

At the family's request all services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the s Project at 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida.

