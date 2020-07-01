Cynthia RogersOctober 26, 1936 - June 19, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Cynthia Adrienne Rogers. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery located at 3000 Evergreen Drive, Macon, GA 31206. Pastor Thomas Russell will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home.