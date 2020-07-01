Cynthia Rogers
1936 - 2020
Cynthia Rogers
October 26, 1936 - June 19, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Cynthia Adrienne Rogers. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery located at 3000 Evergreen Drive, Macon, GA 31206. Pastor Thomas Russell will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home.


View the online memorial for Cynthia Rogers



Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
JUL
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
