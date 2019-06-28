Cynthia "Ann" Singleton

Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
Obituary
Cynthia "Ann" Singleton
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Cynthia "Ann" Singleton will be held 11 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Pastor Jarvis Adside will officiate. Interment service will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Ms. Singleton, 66, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Survivors includes her two children, Travis (Jennifer) Singleton and Taneisha Singleton; three sisters; three brothers; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on June 28, 2019
