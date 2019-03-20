Cynthia Smith
|
October 23, 1961 - March 16, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Family contact: 968 Quinlan Dr. Macon GA
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2019