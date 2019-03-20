Cynthia Smith (1961 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Smith.

Cynthia Smith
October 23, 1961 - March 16, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Family contact: 968 Quinlan Dr. Macon GA
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon


View the online memorial for Cynthia Smith
Funeral Home
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.