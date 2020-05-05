Cynthia Ussery Garrett
1947 - 2020
Jones County, Georgia- Cynthia Ussery Garrett, 72, of Graham Road, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at a local hospital. Private services will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, with a live feed available through facebook. Rev. Jason Dillard and Rev. Wayne Bosworth will officiate.
Mrs. Garrett was born August 25, 1947, in Milledgveille and had lived in Jones County most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Buford Ussery and Mary Hooks Ussery. Mrs. Garrett was a member of Clinton United Methodist Church and a former teacher at Gray Elementary School. She devoted her life to her children and grandchildren, and her greatest joy was spending time with her family at the beach and the mountains.
Mrs. Garrett is survived by her husband of fifty-two years: Wayne Garrett; daughters: Misty Haskins (Charlton), Kiley Bosworth (Wayne), and Stephanie Badibanga (Badi); grandchildren: Garrett, Ashley, CJ, Carson, Maggy, Aydon, Joziah, and Lesedi; siblings: Brenda Haun, Ron Ussery, and Melody James. She was preceded in death by a daughter: Ashley Garrett.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Clinton United Methodist Church, care of Judy Comer, 324 Old Highway 18, Gray, Georgia 31032.
Gray Memorial Chapel is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Garrett. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.


Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Service
2:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Gray Memorial Chapel
4378 GRAY HIGHWAY
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-1311
