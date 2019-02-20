Dainy W. George
October 21, 1925 - February 16, 2019
Macon, GA- Dainy Willis George passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. The family will greet friends at a visitation with a Rosary service on Wednesday, February 20, 2018 from 6:00PM-8:00PM. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Hart's Mortuary Cherry Street Chapel at 11:00AM with Father Scott Winchell officiating. Burial will follow the service in Macon Memorial Park.
Dainy was born in Midway, Alabama to the late Joel Adam Willis, Sr. and Bertha Shirley Willis. In addition to her parents, Dainy was also preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Sean Boyer; sisters: Oleta Gibson and Laverne Gleason; and brother, Joel Adam Willis, Jr. Dainy served 31 years at Robins Air Force Base as Procurment Analyst, she founded Real Estate Solutions, was the owner and manager of the Crown Plaza Gift Shop, and was a member of Woman's League of Voters.
Dainy is survived by her daughter, Virginia "Ginger" Roberts of Macon, Georgia; granddaughter, Stephanie Boyer Winters of Huntsville, Alabama; nieces: Shirley Donihoo of Harper, Texas and Julia Shores of Macon; two great-granddaughters: Ashlyn G. Winters and Natalie L. Winters; and her beloved dog, Misty.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to sign the online guest registry.
Hart's Mortuary, Downtown Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Dainy W. George
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2019