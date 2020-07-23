Daisie R. "Dee" Stewart
December 16, 1931 - July 19, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Daisie R. "Dee" Stewart, 88, died Sunday, July 19, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church with Rev. Curtis White officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 until time of service. Burial will be private for the family. For everyone's safety, please remember to wear a mask and use social distancing recommendations.
Dee was born Daisie Jane Robinson on December 16, 1931 in Atlanta to the late Leonard and Virginia Robinson. She grew up in College Park and graduated from College Park High School in 1948. She attended Wesleyan College in Macon and received her degree from the University of Georgia. After graduating, she took a summer and toured Europe with one of her professors. In 1957, she married Donald Frederick Stephens and they had two sons. When Don passed away suddenly in 1961, Dee supported her family by teaching school. In 1964, she married Richard L. Stewart of Macon who adopted her sons. For many years she was the bookkeeper for the Georgia Casket Company which they founded. After Richard died in 1983, Dee went to work for Oldham's Opticians where she remained until she retired.
Dee was preceded in death by her son, Stuart L. Stewart; brother, Leonard Robinson Jr. and his wife Bobbie Joe Robinson; nephew, W.L. "Robbie" Robinson III; brother-in-law, Jerry Stephens; sister-in-law, Elizabeth B. Stewart.
She is survived by her son, Richard R. Stewart of Macon; granddaughter, Ashley Sikes (Joey) of Orlando, FL; 4 great grandchildren, Madison, Ansley, Joseph, and Campbell of Orlando; sister-in-law, Dolores Stephens of Cumming, GA; brother-in-law, Richard Stephens of Montana; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 501 Bass Road, Macon, GA 31210.
Please visit www.snowscs.com
to express your condolences or share memories with the family. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Daisie R. "Dee" Stewart