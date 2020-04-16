Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nelson's Memorial Mortuary 501 Elberta Rd Warner Robins , GA 31093 (478)-923-6323 Send Flowers Obituary

Daisy Howell

May 31, 1948 - April 8, 2020

Warner Robins, GA- To God be the glory for all the great things He has done for and in the life of our beloved Daisy M. Howell. On Wednesday morning, April 8th, 2020, she answered the Master's call.

Daisy M. Howell was born May 31, 1948 in Vienna, GA to the late Jack Tex Lango and Gussie Lee Jordan Lango. She was the third youngest of ten siblings. Both of her parents, and her five brothers – Frank Lester, Sr., Randall ("Dick") Lango, Cecil Lango, Roy Lango, and Conny Lango – preceded her in death.

In 1967 she moved to New York City joining two sisters and two brothers in search of professional opportunities available outside the segregated South. In Harlem, Daisy met and married Frank Howell, Jr. of Fort Valley, GA on October 31, 1967; to this union was born one son, Frank Howell III.

The Howell's returned to Georgia in 1975, settling in Warner Robins. There, Daisy was employed by Bibb County for 31 years, and in 2009 retired from the Bibb County Court House Computer Center, in Macon, GA.

Our Beloved Daisy was a mighty woman of faith, a joyous servant of our Almighty God, and a faithful and active member of Warner Robins CME Church and later found her church home at The International Bread of Life Church under the pastoral leadership of Apostle Billups.

Daisy was a woman of love, courage, integrity, substance, peace, industry, perseverance, joy, and an indomitable spirit who freely shared her spiritual gifts and talents God so richly blessed her with. She was a loving, faithful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother/Nana, great grandmother, sister, aunt, neighbor and friend to so many people.

Those who remain are left to mourn and celebrate a life well lived, and the love she so freely shared. Daisy M. Howell leaves to cherish her memories to her loving and devoted husband of fifty-two years, Frank Howell, Jr.; her son, Frank Howell, III; four grandchildren: Selena Williams, Germany; Kaylee Jo Eddy, Colorado Springs, CO; Kelsee Francesca Howell, Atlanta, GA; Tyler Frank Howell, Dalton, GA. Great grandchildren: Jaden Williams, Kendyl Eddy, Knox Eddy. Four sisters: Carrie Barton, Geraldine Lango, Jackie McClure, all of New York City; and Thelma

