Daisy Mae Holland
1929 - 2020
Daisy Mae Holland Smart
December 15, 1929 - June 22, 2020
Macon , GA - Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Family contact: (478) 755-8900
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
Condolences from the County Line Baptist Church Family. May God's love continue to bless you through this difficult time.
The Densely, Cummings, and Myrick families
Bettye Cummings
Acquaintance
