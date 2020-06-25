Daisy Mae McCrary Oates
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daisy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daisy Mae McCrary Oates
October 6, 1943 - June 18, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Graveside Services for Daisy Mae McCrary Oates are 10:00A.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens, Fort Valley. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.


View the online memorial for Daisy Mae McCrary Oates


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Willow Lake Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
801 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(912) 825-0760
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved