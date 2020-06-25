Daisy Mae McCrary Oates
October 6, 1943 - June 18, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Graveside Services for Daisy Mae McCrary Oates are 10:00A.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens, Fort Valley. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 25, 2020.