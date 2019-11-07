Daisy Mae Morris (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-743-1212
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church
1361 Fort Hill St
Macon, GA
Obituary
Daisy Mae Morris
February 23, 1945 - November 3, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Mrs. Daisy Mae Morris, 74, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church, 1361 Fort Hill St, Macon, GA 31217. Burial - Clinton United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastor Willie L. Finney, Sr. officiating.
Mrs. Morris worked at Morningside of Macon and retired in 2013. She was predeceased by a daughter, Kim P. Morris.
Survivors: husband, Billy James Morris; sons, Billy A. Morris, Jerry (Shavella) Morris, and Darrell L. Morris; grandchildren, Lauryne A. Morris, Fantasia A. Morris, and Trey Tillman.
Family contact: 182 Walnut Ridge, Macon, GA 31211
Hutchings Service.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019
