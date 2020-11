Or Copy this URL to Share

Daisy Pearl Brown

March 9, 1939 - November 13, 2020

Macon , Georgia - Graveside services will be on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd. Lizella GA 31052.

Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.