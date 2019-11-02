Dale E. McFarland
October 16, 1946 - October 30, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Dale E. McFarland, cherished husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away unexpectedly at Houston Medical Center on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was 73 years old. Born in Leeper, Pennsylvania, Dale was the son of the late Harold and Rose Ellen McFarland. He worked at Anchor Glass for 40 years before retiring and opening his own business, McFarland Renovations. A man of sure faith, Dale was a devoted member of Shirley Hills Baptist Church. Most of all, Dale adored his family and spent every moment he could with them.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 38 years, Judy Ann McFarland; children, John Allen Kistler, Tammi Jo Kistler, Patricia Mae Crotty, Joseph Taylor McFarland, Christina Ellen McFarland, Dale E. McFarland, Jr., Kimberly Kish; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 3 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with a funeral service celebrating the life of Mr. McFarland at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mr. McFarland will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Dale E. McFarland
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 2, 2019