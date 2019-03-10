Dale Hamilton
May 1, 1953 - March 5, 2019
Eatonton, GA- Dale Hamilton, 65, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. The family will greet friends on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or Harmony Hospice, 110 Harmony Road, Eatonton, GA 31024.
Dale was born in Fairbanks, Alaska to the late Bettie J. Hamilton. He was a graduate of Mark Smith High School and a member of Alpha Kappa Omega fraternity. Dale was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad and a member of United Transportation Union and Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Master Craftsman around Macon. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
The family would like to express their thanks to Kim Whitlock, Rhonda Mills and Debbie Seller and Harmony Hospice for the love and care given to Dale.
He is survived by the love of his life, Vicki Hamilton of Eatonton, children, Tina Hunter of Winder, Bryant (Sylvia) Hamilton of Yuma, AZ, Shona Hamilton of Macon, father, William Flem Hamilton, grandchildren, Karrissa Herrera of Yuma, AZ, A.J. Martinez and Hunter Martinez of Statham, Emily Kent of Macon, Maisy and Sam Cooper of Macon, sister, Dena (Mark) Carruth, niece and nephews, Andrew (Kirby) Carruth, Lauren (Conor) Merritt, great nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 10, 2019