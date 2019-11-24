Dale Louis Perzy
August 24, 1939 - November 20, 2019
Gray, GA- Dale Louis Perzy, 80, of Gray, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. At Dale's request, there will be no services. Memorials may be made to the Pine Pointe Hospice of Macon, Georgia.
Dale served in the United States Army. He was a truck driver and had worked for Chatham Transport and AAA Cooper. Up until the time of his death, Dale was a dedicated employee of Williams Hauling in Gray. He was a member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, the Al Sihah Shriners, and the Sincerity Masonic Lodge in Gray, Georgia. Dale is preceded in death by his father and mother, Louis and Gertrude Perzy, sister, Marlene Donnet, and brother, Terry Perzy.
Dale is survived by his wife, Suzanne Fouts Perzy; sister, Denise (Larry) Gerspacher, of Medina Ohio; stepchildren, Amy (Michael) Williams, of Gray, Lee (Jamie) Hughes, of Marshallville; and step grandchildren, Levi and Nathan Williams and Trent Hughes.
View the online memorial for Dale Louis Perzy
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2019