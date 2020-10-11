1/1
Dale Roles
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Roles
April 1, 1930 - October 8, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Dale "Sonny" Gene Roles, 90, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Dale was born April 1, 1930 in Chanute, Kansas to the late Carl and Yvonne Roles. He retired from the United States Air Force after twenty-three years and then retired from Civil Service after fourteen years. He was the owner of Dale's Bonding Company and was a bondsman for over 37 years. Dale was a member of the VFW post 6605 in Warner Robins. In his early years, he was a golden glove boxer, avid pilot logging in more than 5000 hours in the Air Force C130 as a flight engineer, and an avid fisherman and hunter. Dale was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Dale is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years, Clara Roles; his son: Doug (Teresa) Roles of Atlanta; brother: Billy A. Roles of Kansas; sister: Rita Chartier of Florida; three grandchildren: Lauren Brown, William Roles, and Rebecca Gele; and two great grandchildren: Olivia and Emma Brown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Please sign the online guest registry at www.heritagemfh.com.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Dale Roles




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved