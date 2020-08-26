1/1
TSgt. Dale William Gray USAF (Ret.)
1957 - 2020
TSgt. Dale William Gray, USAF (Ret.)
July 22, 1957 - August 24, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- TSgt. Dale William Gray, USAF (Ret.), of Warner Robins, succumbed to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in the early morning of August 24, 2020, at age 63. Not to be outdone by the disease, Dale selflessly elected to allow for scientific collection to help further the research in the fight against ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
ALS was not the only front on which Dale fought. The Pennsylvania native was a 20-year veteran of the Air Force who retired in 1995. He spent five years defending the country during Desert Storm, earning several medals and ribbons. Dale started his career in the Air Force in 1975 working on missiles as a Missile Systems Maintenance Technician. During his tenure with the USAF, Dale earned the Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Air Force Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon and the NCO Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon. After retiring from active duty, Dale was employed at Robins Air Force Base in civil service as an equipment specialist.
While the whole of his career was impressive, helicopters were his world. Dale's passion was for the Sikorsky HH-60 Pave Hawk rescue helicopter. The Pave Hawk was his domain. Not only was he a member of the rescue community where he wrote dozens of manuals to keep the helicopter flying it's crucial mission, Dale also traveled the world repairing the Pave Hawk. The helicopter's primary use is for search and rescue operations during combat situations. The Pave Hawk was used during Operation Desert Storm as well as for rescue efforts after Hurricane Katrina.
Those left to mourn his passing are his wife of 21 years, Beverly "Tina" Gray, son, Casey Hemphill of Warner Robins; his parents, William "Bill" and Rita Mae Gray; nephews, William "Billy" Ortman and Tommy (Valerie) Horensky; and sisters, Kathy Horensky, Karen McCarthy (Mike), and Debbie Ortman.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel with burial immediately after the service at Magnolia Park Cemetery. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Dale Gray to ALS Association, Georgia Chapter, 5881 Glenridge Drive, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30328.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for TSgt. Dale William Gray, USAF (Ret.)



Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
AUG
27
Funeral service
03:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
