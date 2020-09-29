1/1
1949 - 2020
September 15, 1949 - September 26, 2020
Juliette, GA- Dalton Gerard Butts passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
A private service will be held at a later date.
A native of Warm Springs, GA, he was born to the late Henry A. Butts, Sr. and Josephine LaBarbara Butts. He grew up working on the farm and his passion was tending the land and livestock. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church but attended Bethany Baptist Church. Mr. Butts retired from Wells Fargo where he worked as a Financial Manager. He was a loving husband and father. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tracey Stephen Butts and his sister, Cheryl Ann Butts Stringfellow.
Those who are left to cherish his memory include his wife of 31 years, Carol Brantley Butts; sons: Tony Dalton Butts (Grace), Travis Gore (Amanda) and Brantley Gore; a daughter, Leanna Michelle Knowland; four grandchildren: Zachery Dunlap, Victoria Dunlap, Nicholas Butts and Elsie Rose Gore; a brother, Henry A. Butts, Jr. (Joy); and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to Bethany Baptist Church, 365 Pea Ridge Road, Juliette, GA 31046. You may sign the online guestbook and share your own special thoughts and memories with the family by visiting www.maconmp.com.



Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
