Dan S. Kitchens
12/29/1922 - 01/26/2020
MACON, GA- Dan S. Kitchens, 97, of Kitchens Dr., passed away Sunday at his residence.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday January 28, 2020 at 1:00PM at the Kitchens Family Cemetery. Bro. Ferrell Kitchens will officiate.
Mr. Kitchens was born in Macon, GA the son of the late Ernest Wilburn Kitchens and Sally Williams Kitchens. His was preceded in death by his siblings, Aileen Kitchens, Lavatha Haddock, Hilda Jackson, Billy Kitchens, Larry Kitchens, Roy Kitchens, and Wesley Kitchens. Dan was a veteran of the United States Army serving in World War II. Mr. Kitchens was a retired Warehouse Clerk with Georgia Kaolin and was a Baptist.
Survivors include his sister Beth Oates, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Advanced Health and Rehab and the staff of Compassus Hospice for their excellent care and support.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Dan S. Kitchens
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 28, 2020