Dana Ward Dumas
Jan. 30, 1961 - May 14, 2019
Gray, GA- A memorial service will be held for Dana Dumas at the Church of Christ in Gordon, Ga. on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
He worked several years at his trade as a machinist at B&D Industrial in Macon and was a hunter, an avid race car fan, and classic rocker.
Dana was preceded in death by his father Robert Tyra Dumas, Sr., mother Watha Ward Worsham, stepfather David W. Worsham, Jr., brothers Richard Dumas, Robert T. Dumas Jr., and Gregory Phillip Dumas, Sr..
Dana is survived by nieces Kimberly Levitan and Stephanie Miles, both of Nashville, TN; nephew Greg Dumas, Jr. of Dublin, GA; as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family encourages contributions be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at [email protected] or call 1-888-333-AFSP.
