Daniel Clifton Brown
February 9, 1938 - November 25, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - Daniel Clifton Brown, formerly of Ivey, Georgia, passed away November 25, 2020 at Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon. He was 82 years old.
He was born in Irwinton, Georgia on February 9, 1938. His parents, Norman and Jennye Brown, preceded him in death. Daniel briefly served in the Marine Reserves. He was formerly the technical director for Nord Kaolin Company. An avid golfer, he also enjoyed traveling and attending his children's sporting events. Daniel was a longtime member of Gordon United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Disciple Sunday School class.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Virginia Ann Brown of Warner Robins; children, Mike Brown (Kathy) of Gulfport, Mississippi, Teresa Fuller (Keith) of Marietta, Georgia, Deborah Johnson of Warner Robins, and Randy Brown of New York, New York; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A special note of thanks goes out to his caregivers, Mary, Tina, and Carolyn.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
