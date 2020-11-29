1/
Daniel Clifton Brown
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Clifton Brown
February 9, 1938 - November 25, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - Daniel Clifton Brown, formerly of Ivey, Georgia, passed away November 25, 2020 at Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon. He was 82 years old.
He was born in Irwinton, Georgia on February 9, 1938. His parents, Norman and Jennye Brown, preceded him in death. Daniel briefly served in the Marine Reserves. He was formerly the technical director for Nord Kaolin Company. An avid golfer, he also enjoyed traveling and attending his children's sporting events. Daniel was a longtime member of Gordon United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Disciple Sunday School class.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Virginia Ann Brown of Warner Robins; children, Mike Brown (Kathy) of Gulfport, Mississippi, Teresa Fuller (Keith) of Marietta, Georgia, Deborah Johnson of Warner Robins, and Randy Brown of New York, New York; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A special note of thanks goes out to his caregivers, Mary, Tina, and Carolyn.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
Dan was a true gentle man who loved his family and his church and was a wonderful role model for his children, grandchildren & friends. My condolences to his family.
Linda Dennard
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved