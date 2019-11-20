Daniel Davis
Macon, GA- A Celebration of Life for Daniel A. Davis will be held 2 PM today, November 21, 2019 at Word & Deed Ministries, 4600 Mercer University Drive. Remains will lie in state from 1 PM until the service hour. Interment services will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Survivors include his mother, Sharleria Davis; siblings, Shamya Hollingshed, Amara Davis, Nathan Amest, Noah Amest and Elisha Davis; aunts; great aunts; uncles; great uncles; his devoted teachers and classmates at Union Elementary School; and a host of other family and friends.
Peoples Funeral Home, Milledgeville, Georgia entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Daniel Davis
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019