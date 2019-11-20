Daniel Davis (2013 - 2019)
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Brothers Mortuary
Lying in State
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Word & Deed Ministries
4600 Mercer University Drive
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Word & Deed Ministries
4600 Mercer University Drive
Obituary
Daniel Davis
Macon, GA- A Celebration of Life for Daniel A. Davis will be held 2 PM today, November 21, 2019 at Word & Deed Ministries, 4600 Mercer University Drive. Remains will lie in state from 1 PM until the service hour. Interment services will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Survivors include his mother, Sharleria Davis; siblings, Shamya Hollingshed, Amara Davis, Nathan Amest, Noah Amest and Elisha Davis; aunts; great aunts; uncles; great uncles; his devoted teachers and classmates at Union Elementary School; and a host of other family and friends.
Peoples Funeral Home, Milledgeville, Georgia entrusted with arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
