Daniel Dykes Bryant, Jr.
11/06/1961 - 04/20/2019
JEFFERSONVILLE, GA- On April 20th 2019, Daniel "Dykes" Bryant, Jr went to be with our Lord and Savior. He was surrounded by his loving family and is finally in peace.
Services will be held Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 1:00PM in Reece Funeral Home. Elder Franklin Bryant and Elder Sam Bryant will officiate.
Waiting on him in Heaven are his mother, Barbara Sims Bryant, his sister Angela Hope Bryant and his wife Debbie. Dykes was a graduate of Twiggs Academy and was a former Heavy Equipment Operator with Engelhard Kaolin.
He is survived by his father, Elder Daniel (Judy) Dykes Bryant, Sr, his daughters, Brandi Bryant Glass, and Lindsay Bryant. His brother, Jonathan Bryant, several grandchildren and mother of his girls and life long friend Rhonda.
Dykes will be missed forever until we meet again.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Daniel Dykes Bryant, Jr.
Reece Funeral Home
15448 U.S. 80
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-3121
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 22, 2019