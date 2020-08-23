1/1
October 16, 1995 - August 21, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Daniel Smith passed away at the Hazel Colson Hospice House on Friday, August 22, 2020. He was 24 years old.
A Middle Georgia native, Daniel was born in Macon and raised in Warner Robins. Daniel was the son of step-father, James Halcombe and mother, Sandra Botley. He attended Shirley Hills and Parkway Elementary, Warner Robins Middle School, and Warner Robins High School. Daniel will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
His memory will forever be treasured by his mother and step-father, Sandra Botley and James Halcombe; sisters, Kerry Simmons, Tracy Simmons, and April Williams (Alfray), all of Warner Robins; and beloved nieces and nephews, Michael, Mekhi, Michaela, Elliott, Elijah, and Kingston.
Visitation will be Monday, August 24, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring the life of Daniel will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Daniel will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Daniel Garren Smith to Hazel Colson Hospice House, 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry, Georgia 31069.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 23, 2020.
