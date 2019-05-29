Daniel Hunt
February 7, 1947 - May 25, 2019
Kingsport , Tennessee - Daniel "Ken" Kenneth Hunt, 72, of Blountville, Tennessee passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Ken was born on February 7, 1947 to the late Daniel Boone Hunt and Eloise Hartley Hunt. He was a 1965 graduate of Willingham High School in Macon, Georgia. Ken went on to receive a Bachelors and Masters degree in Chemical Engineering from Auburn University. He then went on to work in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for ExxonMobil for 33 years. Ken enjoyed watching and cheering on Auburn athletics, especially football. He also was an avid runner and enjoyed many other fitness activities. Ken was a devoted, loyal, and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. His character offered a strong sense of selflessness, kindness, honor, integrity, generosity, and compassion.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 50 years, Gloria Barwick Hunt; sons, Brian Hunt and wife Terri, and John Hunt; grandchildren, Brennan Hunt, Ashley Hunt, and Amber Hunt; sisters, Joyce Perkins, Patsy Bevill, and Marsha Perkovich; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be announced at a later date.
We have more cherished memories and moments than we could ever hope to put down in one obituary letter. We simply don't know a life that doesn't include you. The hardest part wasn't losing you, but will be learning to live without you.
To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Hunt Family.
View the online memorial for Daniel Hunt
Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2019