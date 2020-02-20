Daniel Jonah Rowland
Forsyth, GA- On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Dan Rowland passed away in his home at the age of 71. He was a native of Macon, pre-deceased by parents Albert and Annie Dean Rowland, and twin sister Dayle Donald. Dan is survived by wife Kathryn Rowland, brother Warren Rowland, sons Mark Rowland and Tierce Rowland, step-sons Joseph Winkler and Robert Henderson, and eight grandchildren.
Dan grew up in the family-owned business of Rowland Printing Company and was well-respected in his profession, which spanned more than 50 years with several large printing and publishing companies. He was known for his love for the outdoors and impacted all those around him with laughter and unforgettable memories. He was unique with several talents and interests, and lived a life beyond expected with an adventurous spirit that included hobbies such as flying, motorcycles, bee keeping, and as a dynamite enthusiast.
A private reception in remembrance is being held with family and friends. Please be encouraged to share your most beloved memories of Dan in the online memorial, so that the family and other loved ones can share.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020