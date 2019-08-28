Daniel Nowels
January 1, 1957 - August 27, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Daniel Earl "Dan the Man" Nowels, 62, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. A Memorial Service will be at 4:00PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be private.
"Dan the Man" was born on January 1, 1957, in Fort Pierce, Florida to the late Herbert Leland and Ruth Ann Deitch Nowels. He was a technician/partner for Air Repair of Middle Georgia for many years. He had a good heart and was a true friend. If he seen anyone in need he would be the first to help without receiving anything in return. In his spare time he loved restoring and fixing his old Camaros. His greatest joy however, was spending time with family and friends who he loved. He was a wonderful, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by several siblings.
His memory will forever be cherished by his loving wife of 39 years, Betty Nowels; 2 daughters, Jessica Smiley; Jayme Floyd; 1 son, Joshua Nowels (Sara), all of Warner Robins; 4 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Mari Campbell, Covington; and Patricia Woolever, California; 2 brothers, Corey Morris, North Carolina and Steve Baker, Utah.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 28, 2019