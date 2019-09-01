Daniel Paul "Danny" Luttrell (1985 - 2019)
Daniel "Danny" Paul Luttrell
February 6, 1985 - August 25, 2019
Macon, GA- Daniel Paul Luttrell, 34, it is with great sadness that the family of Daniel, "Danny" to his friends passed away on August 25, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Loran Smith officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to honor his grandmother, Ruby Fay Miller to the , 886 Mulberry St., Macon GA 31201.
Daniel will be lovingly missed by his family, his mom, Marsha Miller Luttrell, his AJ, Janice Miller Howard and his uncle, Mike Howard, father, L. Paul Luttrell and his many friends.
Daniel was welcomed into Heavenly peace by his beloved maternal grandparents, Albert and Fay Miller (his Pop and Dannie) and paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Mary Frances Luttrell.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 1, 2019
