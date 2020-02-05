Daniel White
01/29/2020
Byron, GA- On February 6, 2016, Master Daniel Edward White was born to the parentage of young parents Robert and Robin. After an extensive stay at the Children's Hospital of Atlanta, Egleston, Master Daniel was blessed with a home filled with love and tender care. Reared by Jennifer A. Smith, Daniel knew Byron, Ga as his home. Though quiet and reserved, he would add much joy, laughter, and hope that warmed the hearts of all who came in contact. His final rest came on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Memorial services Celebrating the Life of Master Daniel Edward White will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2pm in the Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home located at 109 West White Road, Byron, Ga. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Daniel's Den, a non-profit created in his honor. For details visit www.southerncities.org
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 5, 2020