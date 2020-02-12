Danielle J. Hiley
June 29, 1974 - February 04, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Danielle J. Hiley. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Living Waters Full Gospel Ministries located at 1686 Williamson Road, Macon, GA. 31206. Interment Services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Bishop B. Michael Burney Sr. will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Family may be contacted at 5284 Bloomfield Road, Apt. G-2, Macon, GA. 31206. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Danielle J. Hiley
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 12, 2020