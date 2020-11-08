Danny Dwayne Patterson, Sr.December 17, 1960 - November 3, 2020Macon, GA- Graveside Funeral Services for Deacon Danny Dwayne Patterson, Sr. will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Patterson Family Cemetery (2485 GA Highway 49, Gray, Georgia 31032).A 1978 graduate of Jones County High School and Albany State University, Danny retired from Allstate Insurance Company as a dedicated Litigation Specialist.Survivors include: wife Renita Patterson, sons Danny D. Patterson, Jr. Esq. and Ryan Ford Patterson, siblings: Robert (Meleta), Janice, Warren (Deneen), and Sherry (Duane); sisters-in-law: Jeanette, Bettie (Horace), Catherine, and Charlene; brother-in-law: Kelvin; aunts (Hazel, Bernice, Lillian, Ozola, and Velma) and a hosts of other family and friends.The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Tubman African American Museum in his honor.The family thanks you in advance for following social distancing and CDC guidelines.Hutchings Service.