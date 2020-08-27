1/
Danny Kaye Vaughn
1948 - 2020
January 19, 1948 - August 24, 2020
Hawkinsville, Ga.-
Danny Kaye Vaughn, age 72, of Dublin, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 in the Memorial Hospital in Savannah, GA. He attended Pulaski County Schools. He was formally employed at Blue Bird Corporation and later retired after 30 years as a sheet metal mechanic on Robins Air Force Base. He was known as the "go to guy" for any C130 questions. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, Nascar races, dirt track races, and watching westerns.
Danny was born January 19, 1948 in Hawkinsville, GA. His loving memory will be forever treasured by his wife Pam Vaughn. his daughters; Dana Grimsley (Robbie) of Cochran GA, Donna Barfield (Tyler) of Perry GA, stepdaughters; Valeria Deutsch (Billy McCullon) of Dublin GA, Vanessa Neang (Savy) of Houston TX, stepson; Brenton Deutsch of Marietta GA. Mother; Kathryn Vaughn, his brother; Doodle Vaughn, his sister; Sally Gordon (Johnny) all of Hawkinsville GA, grandchildren; Kimberlyn, Caroline, Macy, Brooks, Zoey, Thor, Alex and SJ. Great grandson; Mason. He is preceded in death by his father; Buford Vaughn and brother Jessie Boyd.
A memorial service will be held Friday August 28th at 3:15 pm at Clark Funeral Home in Hawkinsville, GA. Jordan Kersey will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donation to American Heart Association or Georgia Transplant Foundation. Due to COVID, we kindly ask everyone to please wear a mask for the service.
...Love & Happiness from Pam Vaughn
Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.
Please sign the online register at www.clarkfuneralhawkinsville.com.


View the online memorial for Danny Kaye Vaughn



Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial service
03:15 PM
Clark Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Clark Funeral Home
142 Commerce St
Hawkinsville, GA 31036
(478) 783-1471
