CMSgt. Danny Kiev Coleman, USAF (Ret.)
December 29, 1955 - May 23, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- CMSgt. Danny Kiev Coleman, USAF (Ret.), 63, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his family. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm at Southside Baptist Church, 1040 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088. The services celebrating his life will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Southside Baptist Church, 1040 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088 with interment immediately following in Magnolia Park Cemetery with full military honors. Reverend Jerry Walls will be officiating.
Dan was born on December 29, 1955 in Albany, GA to the late M.D. Coleman and Mary L. (Powell) Coleman of Hazlehurst, GA. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, where he retired at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. Dan received the National Airman of the year award during his time in service. He loved his country and was a very patriotic man. Dan owned and operated DACO Security and Video surveillance. He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Southside Baptist Church until his health began to decline. Dan loved the outdoors. He enjoyed golfing but his greatest passion was sailing. In addition to his father, Dan was preceded in death by his daughter, Lorelei Coleman and son, Christopher Coleman.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 31 years, Ruth (Tourgeman) Coleman of Warner Robins, GA; daughters: Dana K. Mock (Doug) of Baxley, GA, Melanie D. Brantley and Marian K. Coleman both of Warner Robins, GA; son: Joshua R. Coleman of Hazlehurst, GA; 6 grandchildren; sisters: Brenda M. Reynolds of Hazlehurst and Lynne C. Yawn (Greg) of Centerville, GA; brother: Mike D. Coleman (JaLayne) of Ailey, GA; many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on May 25, 2019