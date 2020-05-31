Danny Moore, Jr.
Macon, GA- Danny Moore, Jr. 68, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. All Services will be private.
Survivors includes his wife, Durendo Moore; son, Jermaine Taylor; one sister; four brothers; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Danny Moore, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.