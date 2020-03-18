Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daphne Anjettee Strickland Smith. View Sign Service Information Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc. 536 New Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-743-1212 Send Flowers Obituary

Daphne Anjettee Strickland Smith

May 14, 1953 - March 14, 2020

Macon, GA- Daphne Anjettee Strickland Smith was born on May 14, 1953, to Lucye Mavis Bryant Strickland, an English teacher, and Lester Strickland, an employee with Cornell-Young Company, in Twiggs County, Georgia. Always curious and a bit mischievous, she would leave her pre-school class to join the kindergartners across the hall and the teacher eventually allowed her to stay. Thus, she was a year younger than her school peers. Daphne was drawn to music and at an early age claimed the piano as her instrument of choice. She also played clarinet in the marching band at Peter G. Appling High School, the African-American secondary school in east Macon. Daphne graduated from Appling in 1970 and- as a result of integration the following school year- was a member of the last class to matriculate from that institution. Daphne went on to study music with a concentration in piano at Xavier University in New Orleans, Louisiana. It was here that she met her lifelong friend Harolyn Jackson Williams and her now-former husband. Daphne graduated from Xavier University in 1975 and began teaching music at the Georgia Academy for the Blind in Macon. On June 24, 1977, she gave birth to her daughter Dmetri. She was an affectionate mother who cut her young daughter's toast into triangles, used a different voice for every character in her bedtime stories, and passed on her enthusiasm for people and learning.

Daphne taught in Monroe County at Samuel E. Hubbard Elementary School and T.G. Scott Elementary School. For more than twenty years she suffused her students with a love for music and directed winter and spring musical performances. Daphne also worked as a church musician for various houses of worship until she made Holsey Temple C.M.E. Church her spiritual home in 1989. She retired from education in 2005 due to health problems. However, she continued to chat with Harolyn almost every day, enjoy "Cousins' Day Out" excursions with her pal Linda, and attend musical events with Dmetri in downtown Savannah. Most of all, she practiced her faith and shared her talents by continuing to serve as the organist for Holsey Temple until the week prior to her passing. Elton John was her favorite pop artist, Claude Debussy was her favorite composer, and she believed life was incomplete if it did not include chocolate and Diet Coke.

Left to cherish Daphne's memory are her daughter Dmetri Smith of Savannah; her uncle Paul Bryant of Macon; cousin Linda Williams Robinson and family of Macon; cousin Angela Bryant of Lithonia; cousin Raymond Williams and family of Texas; cousin Vivian Strickland and family of Gordonston; and a host of family, friends, and former students who learned how to play recorders and harpsicords while sitting on the carpet of her classroom.

There will be a graveside service Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. The address is 3225 Joycliff Road, Macon, Georgia, 31211. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the church in Daphne S. Smith's name.





