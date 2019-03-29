MSgt. Darius "D.J." Johnson, USAF (Ret.)
January 09, 1967 - March 23, 2019.
Warner Robins , Georgia- D.J. Johnson, 52, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
D.J. was born on January 09, 1967 in Douglas, Georgia. He was a graduate of Nicholls High School Class of 85'. D.J. proudly joined the United States Air Force in 1988 and traveled the world serving his country. He moved to Warner Robins in 1993 and retired after 20 years of service as a Master Sergeant in 2008. Most recently, D.J. worked as an Electrician on Robins Air Force Base. In his free time, D.J. was an avid sportsman and enjoyed softball, baseball, basketball, and most of all golfing.
D.J. was preceded in death by his father-in-law, James Thomas.
His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, Gwendolyn Johnson of Warner Robins; son, Dariyn Johnson of Warner Robins; parents, Bobbie McMillan (Valerie) of Ellenwood and Lee Doris Wells (James) of Nicholls; mother-in-law, Glenda Thomas; and siblings, Dexter McMillan (Sherisse) of McDonough, Alfreda Daniels (Purnell) of Albany, Hanjai McMillan of Atlanta, Chatiya Robertson (Diallo) of Ellenwood, Felicia Fleetwood (Antonio) of Rex, Sophia Tomlin of Nicholls, Tremon Shuler of Decatur, Pricilla Smith of Norfolk, Virginia, and Phyllis of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and abundance of special several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service for Mr. Johnson will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019 in the Chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with full Military Honors with Reverend Gregory P. Hendricks officiating. McIver Funeral Home will be entrusted Mr. Johnson's graveside service on Monday, April 01, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. located at Nicholls City Cemetery in Nicholls, Georgia.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2019