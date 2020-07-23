Darlene C. Johnson
Nov. 18, 1951 - Jul. 20, 2020
Macon, GA- Darlene C. Johnson passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 after an extended illness. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Saturday, July 25 at 11 o'clock, in Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street. Burial will follow in James Cemetery, Jones County. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to the late Lawrence Eugene and Virginia Mae Hall Cowher. She moved to Jones County Georgia as a child, where she attended school and worked for Southern Bell and later Bank of America. She married her childhood sweetheart, and they recently celebrated 50 years together. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, James L. Johnson; son, James L. Johnson, Jr.; daughter, Regina Terese (Byran) Poore; 6 grandchildren; brother, Larry (Lisa) Cowher; sister, Linda (JoJo) Shiver; sister in law, Pat (JR) Hendricks; uncle, Charlie (Amy) Cowher; many friends and extended family.
Visit www.snowscs.com
to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Darlene C. Johnson