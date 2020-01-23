DARLENE CAROL COFFEE
PERRY, GA- Darlene Carol Coffee, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at her residence. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery immediately following the service. The family will visit with friends from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Darlene was born in Savannah but had resided in Perry most of her life. She was a graduate of Perry High School and was a member of Houston Lake Baptist Church. Her brothers always called her a "Salvage Specialist," as she was always finding trinkets of one kind or another and making things like gifts and home accessories, and sometimes selling them. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin T. and Martha P. Coffee.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Darlene are her brothers, Tracy L. Coffee (Cindy), Tommy P. Coffee (Sybil), and Eddie Coffee (Kathy), all of Kathleen, and Tony Coffee of Perry; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 23, 2020