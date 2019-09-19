Darlene Coleman
March 20, 1962 - September 16, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Celebration of life for Ms. Darlene Coleman will be held Friday September 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Adam-Smith AME Church (304 Green St. Warner Robins, GA 31093).
Visitation will be held Thursday September 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her three sisters: Arlene Coleman, Hattie Canady Sutton, Veronica Jackson (Timothy) and Janice Coleman; three brothers: Ronnie Coleman, Randy Coleman and Willie Coleman; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
View the online memorial for Darlene Coleman
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019