Darlene Coleman (1962 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss.praying for you all my condolences..."
    - Minnie Nelson Sanders
  • "To the Coleman family, you are all in my thoughts and..."
    - Alice Lowe
  • "May God comfort the family. You are in our prayers and..."
    - LaWanda Canady-Hicks
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Adam-Smith AME Church
304 Green St
Warner Robins, GA
Obituary
Darlene Coleman
March 20, 1962 - September 16, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Celebration of life for Ms. Darlene Coleman will be held Friday September 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Adam-Smith AME Church (304 Green St. Warner Robins, GA 31093).
Visitation will be held Thursday September 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her three sisters: Arlene Coleman, Hattie Canady Sutton, Veronica Jackson (Timothy) and Janice Coleman; three brothers: Ronnie Coleman, Randy Coleman and Willie Coleman; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019
